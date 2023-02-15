New For 2023 From Gatorz Eyewear

New for 2023, the Marauder frames from Gatorz Eyewear are now available with OPz (optimized polarized) lenses. This lens provides the glare reduction of a polarized lens without compromising the visibility of digital screens. Today’s world requires us to interact with digital displays while outdoors, on the job, at play and during day-to-day life, making the Marauder OPz perfect for everyday use.

At SHOT Show 2023, Gatorz also offered a sneak peek of a forthcoming new product — the Gatorz Blast Shield with interchangeable lenses — slated for release in May. This product has been under development on and off for around 8 years and is packed with new technologies.

See Gatorz Eyewear’s full line of protective eyewear at gatorz.com.

