Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Smith & Wesson Equalizer

Level The Playing Field
Written By Nic Lenze
Utilizing the same EZ-Rack system found in the M&P Shield EZ models, the Smith & Wesson Equalizer takes a more tactical approach. Watch Nic Lenze give you the details and blow your mind with his fancy-pantsy editing.

For full specs, visit smith-lesson.com.

Gear List

Ear Protection: Axil Trackr Blu, goaxil.com

Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com

