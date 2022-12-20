Utilizing the same EZ-Rack system found in the M&P Shield EZ models, the Smith & Wesson Equalizer takes a more tactical approach. Watch Nic Lenze give you the details and blow your mind with his fancy-pantsy editing.

For full specs, visit smith-lesson.com.

