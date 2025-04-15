Online Exclusive: The Magnificent Seven

Springfield Armory
Roller-Delayed Kuna 9mm

Written By Roy Huntington
2025
14

Roy Huntington shares a first look at the new Springfield Armory Kuna roller-delayed 9mm pistol.

Developed in partnership with HS Produkt, the Kuna is a precision-manufactured personal defense weapon (PDW). It’s named after the European Pine Marten, known in Croatia as the Kuna. A formidable hunter, the Kuna holds the distinction of being the country’s national animal and lends its name to military units.

At the heart of the Kuna lies a roller-delayed operating system. Employing a roller to temporarily lock the bolt into battery, the Kuna eliminates the need for a heavy bolt or gas system. By reducing reciprocating mass, it minimizes recoil and muzzle flip, giving you unmatched control — shot after shot.

The Kuna 9mm pistol employs a rugged monolithic aluminum upper with integral M-LOK slots, and the 6” barrel is cold radial hammer forged for strength and durability. The barrel utilizes a fixed design that minimizes movement and vibration during firing to enhance accuracy and shot-to-shot consistency. Finished in Melonite, the barrel’s muzzle is 1/2×28 threaded and topped off with a multi-port brake.

The fully ambidextrous Kuna features a reversible, non-reciprocating charging handle that automatically folds down and out of the way. This is complemented by a set of ambi controls, including the safety, magazine release and bolt release. The result is an ultra-compact 9mm firearm that can be easily operated by any user.

The Kuna feeds from dedicated translucent 30-round magazines that feature metal feed lips for exceptional durability while still allowing for immediate visual access to current round counts. It also features an AR-pattern pistol grip with adaptive grip texture, just as the Hellcat and Echelon pistols.

The Kuna also features unique, adjustable hybrid flip-up metal sights. They offer users either a precision aperture rear/ring post front sighting system when flipped up or a pistol-style white dot front sight/U-notch rear unit when folded down.

The Kuna is offered in two versions. One features an integrated Picatinny rail on the end plate (MSRP $999). The other variant features a Strike Industries FSA brace fitted out on the Picatinny rail end plate (MSRP $1,149).

Look for a full review in the August 2025 issue of GUNS Magazine.

In the meantime, for more information, visit springfield-armory.com.

