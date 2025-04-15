Springfield Armory Roller-Delayed Kuna 9mm

Roy Huntington shares a first look at the new Springfield Armory Kuna roller-delayed 9mm pistol.

Developed in partnership with HS Produkt, the Kuna is a precision-manufactured personal defense weapon (PDW). It’s named after the European Pine Marten, known in Croatia as the Kuna. A formidable hunter, the Kuna holds the distinction of being the country’s national animal and lends its name to military units.

At the heart of the Kuna lies a roller-delayed operating system. Employing a roller to temporarily lock the bolt into battery, the Kuna eliminates the need for a heavy bolt or gas system. By reducing reciprocating mass, it minimizes recoil and muzzle flip, giving you unmatched control — shot after shot.

The Kuna 9mm pistol employs a rugged monolithic aluminum upper with integral M-LOK slots, and the 6” barrel is cold radial hammer forged for strength and durability. The barrel utilizes a fixed design that minimizes movement and vibration during firing to enhance accuracy and shot-to-shot consistency. Finished in Melonite, the barrel’s muzzle is 1/2×28 threaded and topped off with a multi-port brake.