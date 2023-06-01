Got A Pistol Brace?

Unscripted and unedited, the Gun Cranks sound off on the ATF’s new pistol brace regulations — which, at the stroke of midnight on June 1, turned who knows how many law-abiding citizens into felons instantly. Penalties for owning an unregistered short-barrel rifle (SBR) could result in up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. But the real kicker … Congress didn’t have a lick to do with it! So, how can they be illegal if no law was actually passed?

