Gun Cleaning ... Why Bother?

Too much of a good thing is still too much. The same can be true when it comes to gun cleaning. In this episode of the Gun Cranks, things get dirty as Brent Wheat, Tom McHale, Erick Gelhaus, and Roy Huntington share how often they clean their guns, a few embarrassing anecdotes, and their must-have gun-cleaning products.

