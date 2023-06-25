Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

VR Simulations:
Useful … Or Useless?

Written By Brent Wheat
2

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

Virtual reality isn’t just for gamers anymore. Loaded with real-life scenarios, dynamic targets, and interactive drills, the technology is being adopted by shooting ranges and law enforcement agencies across the country. In this week’s episode, the Gun Cranks weigh in on whether VR simulations are useful or useless for weapons training.

Have you ever trained using VR simulations? Email [email protected] and let us know what you think.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is NOW. The Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator can help you can keep your family safe during a power outage. Harness the power of the sun to keep your critical devices charged in an emergency and stay connected to family, important news and first responders.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

XS Sights R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights in orange
XS Sights...
XS Sights has introduced R3D 2.0 Tritium Night Sights for GLOCK and Smith & Wesson pistols, featuring significant improvements from its gen 1 counterpart.
Read Full Article
Perfecting A...
About 40-odd years ago, I read an article by Skeeter Skelton where he mentioned MMC had made a tiny adjustable rear sight for his Walther PPK .22. But alas,...
Read Full Article
Big Bore Meets...
First, let’s get this out of the way here. This sublime Les Baer Boss model 1911 in .45 ACP costs exactly $2,560 according to their website.
Read Full Article