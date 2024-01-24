SHOT Show 2024:
Day 1
See all the highlights from day one of SHOT Show 2024, including new products and special guest interviews. For more live daily coverage, subscribe to FMG Publications on YouTube and follow @americanhandgunner on Instagram.
A brief introduction to this year’s SHOT Show from Brent T. Wheat and Erick Gelhaus as they discuss the latest and greatest from the firearms industry’s biggest trade show.
Brad Smith of HiViz
GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat talks to Brad Smith from HiViz about their remarkable new Fast Dot sight. Learn more at HiVizsights.com.
Adam Kraut of Second Amendment Foundation
American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale discusses firearms rights and the ongoing battle in the courtroom to protect those rights.
Tom welcomes Adam Kraut, the Executive Director of the Second Amendment Foundation, to discuss the hundreds of legal cases the Second Amendment Foundation has filed — and won. Visit SAF.org to learn how you can help protect our rights in the ongoing legal fight!
More From The Floor
SHOT Show Day 1 Wrap-Up
A look at the days most fascinating new products from Brent T. Wheat and Tom McHale.