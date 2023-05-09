10mm Loading Lessons

1. Shoot For 80%

When I shot cast bullet rifle matches, I found that the higher the load density, the more accurate the load. This rule transfers to handgun reloading — mostly. If other factors are equal, the best loads fill the cases greater than 50% and ideally around 80%. This is only a “rule of thumb,” but a good one.

Even though moderate loads can send a 200-grain hammer down range at 1,200 fps, the 10mm can be plenty accurate for defensive use. The Lyman Pistol and Revolver Handbook says Winchester 231 frequently provides the best accuracy. I have found that’s true with lighter jacketed loads. With the Nosler ASP bullets I used, 3N37 and Accurate #9 worked the best.

Vihtavuori’s reloading tables have several loads for the X-Treme 220-grain bullet. The best performers use 3N37. Their loads ranged from 6.2 to 7.3 grains, but it seemed most consistent at 6.6 grains, which is just over 80% full. I used a light taper crimp with an overall cartridge length of 1.259″. This load was moderate and hovered in the mid-900 fps range. I had a surplus of these bullets, and my test GLOCK 29SF fed them flawlessly. As I tried to lower this velocity, there was a diminishing return on performance.

The 3N37 seemed to own the sweet spot for 10mm, as it was the workhorse for the Nosler 10mm 180-grain ASP bullets too. Nosler has published load data that runs from 7.1 to 8.1 grains of 3N37. This is about 70% to 90% load density by volume.