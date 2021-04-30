When I recently decided I needed (okay, wanted) some CCI .45 Colt shotshells, I was shocked at the price of $1.60 per cartridge! I recovered enough to choke up the dough for a few of the traditional ones loaded with #9 shot, plus some of their new Big #4 shot versions.

However, I’m a crafty cheapskate reloader, so while I was shopping, I also found some of those Speer blue plastic shot capsules only costing 18 cents each. Why couldn’t I make my own?

The cost savings would be compelling, and another benefit of loading your own is being able to choose your own shot size. The standard load of 140 grains of #9s in the factory CCI load figures out to about 186 pellets, and the Big 4 load in .45 Colt only contains 40. Number 6 shot has long been regarded as an excellent bunny popper and pheasant dropper. Why not a load of 75 of those pellets? Or 120-140 of clay pigeon-busting #7½s or 8s?

Do keep in mind rifled barrels are famous for scattering shot like mad, limiting effective range to a maximum of about 15 feet. I did my testing at 10. In Speer’s Handloading Manual Number 15, they caution the higher the velocity, the faster the shot spreads out. Photos of the targets comparing loads using 7.5 grains of Unique at an advertised 975 fps and 5.5 grains of Bullseye at 875 fps illustrate this quite clearly.