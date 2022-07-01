Northern Precision Adds More Calibers

As handloading components continue to be in short supply and high demand, especially amongst less popularly used bullet diameters, Northern Precision has stepped up to the plate yet again.

Owner William “Bill” Noody has added .375” and .400” diameter bullets to his ever-expanding list of swaged jacketed bullets. What’s this mean for the handgunner? We now have a steady supply of bullets for the heavyweight hitters like the .375 JDJ and .375 Winchester, not to mention the classic .375 H&H as well as 10mm, or .38 WCF.

I know everyone doesn’t have a Thompson Center Hand Cannon chambered in these calibers, but I know several shooters who do in carbine format that will welcome these new additions with open arms. Also, lever gun loonies having .375 Winchesters from either Marlin, or Winchester, will appreciate these bullets.