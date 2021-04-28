Pass the Torch: New Pilgrim Ammunition

Amid an ongoing shortage, one may ask why a new ammunition manufacturer would want to enter the market, but that’s exactly what Pilgrim Ammunition is doing. However, company President PJ Marx is no stranger to the industry, having founded and led Liberty Ammunition from 2005–2017.

After leaving Liberty, Marx — a successful inventor in the fields of music and ballistics — was coaxed back into the business in 2019 to continue where he left off. The result was Pilgrim Ammunition, whose new Torch line of defensive ammunition is now available.