We’ve had plenty of surprises over the past year, although I’m still waiting for those scary flying monkeys from Wizard of Oz to make a dramatic entrance. With guns and ammo flying off the shelves thanks to pandemics, riots and business as usual from those common sense-sucking leeches of society (politicians), it’s a good time to think about reloading. While it’s always a stellar idea to start with a simple single-stage reloading press, there comes a point where volume matters, and that’s where the joy of progressive reloading begins.

I’ve been reloading for a couple of decades now. Heck, I love it so much I even wrote a book — The Practical Guide to Reloading Ammunition. Yes, I’m a reloading geek at heart. Over the years, I’ve been through most all the brand colors of reloading gear. Red, green, more red, yellow, black, mauve and a delightful shade of fuchsia. But for whatever reason, I’ve never spent quality time with … blue.

If you’re up to speed on reloading gear, you might recognize “blue” as the flagship color of Dillon Precision. Sure, I’ve used components of theirs over the years — the Super Swage 600 is a lifesaver for dealing with military crimped brass like 5.56 and 7.62. But what I haven’t yet done is take the plunge into “blue” reloading presses. They’ve always had the reputation of high-end gear with prices to match, so I decided to see for myself how the value scales tip. Will the age-old apothem, “Buy once, cry once” hold true?