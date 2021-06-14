Powder
Station two uses a case mouth belling insert that comes as part of the caliber conversion kit. When the case is raised to the dispenser, the insert bells the case mouth. It’s adjustable so you can flare as much or as little as you like.
The powder system is designed with a belt and suspenders approach. As you pull the handle, raising the shell plate to the dies, you also drop the powder into the case. On the handle upstroke, a combination of springs and a pull-down rod move the charge bar back under the powder reservoir and give it a shake to fill the adjustable powder bar cavity.
Over dozens and dozens of spot checks using a digital scale, I found the metering to be spot on consistent, drop after drop, thanks to the redundancy in the dispensing mechanism.