More Testing

I tried 4.5-4.7 grains of Ramshot True Blue, using new Starline brass and finally settled on 4.6. I did not have any chambering or reliability issues, but it seemed to work best at 0.974″ OAL, so I stuck with that. It averaged 990 fps. I was getting 10″ of penetration, with wound channels that were generally greater than .380 ballistics.

I tried this bullet with 3.5 to 4.5 grains of Auto Pistol and got similar results. It burned cleanly and functioned well. Unfortunately, I never got the 95-grain TAC-XP to reach an ideal penetration of 12″ to 18″. It did well in .380, but that was not their intention with this 9mm bullet.

I loaded the 90-grain Xtreme Penetrator bullets straight from the Lehigh Defense load tables online. The loads for True Blue ran from 4.3 to 4.7 grains.

True Blue is easy to meter, but the load range was narrow from 870 to 935 fps. I tend to measure the load on the scale, then let it sit for a minute to allow settling. I always use more than one scale. Once I have “measured twice to cut once,” I use my Redding powder measure. I’m telling you all of this because once I got this load dialed in, it had a low SD.

Using 4.3 grains of True Blue, five shots with the Xtreme Penetrator bullets averaged 885.2 fps. I shot them into bare gelatin, and they averaged 17″. They performed similarly through heavy clothing. I worked my way up to 4.7 grains. The shots averaged 931 fps. In gelatin, they averaged 18.5″. Since the goal is penetration, this is the epitome of .380 performance. I shot it at 10 yards, and I could put all the bullets within an inch. I tested them in my NAA guardian, and these cartridges still went over 900 fps.

The funny thing about the Lehigh Defense bullets was the fact they looked like they could be loaded right back into the cartridge when I captured them in gelatin. They had rifling engraved on the bullets, but a sizing die would bring them back to their original state.

