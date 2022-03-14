The Legendary Magnum Research Desert Eagle: The Supermodel of Handguns

Ennui kept to the dark corner of the street, cold rain cascading in rivulets down his long black duster. He put the discomfort out of his mind. The fact it wasn’t real helped him to compartmentalize.

His mission was to contact Zaob. Zaob was a hacker of some renown. If Ennui could get to him before the Agents, they might yet still have a chance at winning this war.

Zaob was fat, like crazy fat, and easy to pick out of a crowd. Ennui spotted the big man instantly as he left the Chinese grocery. He immediately fell in behind him, muscling his way through the crowd to keep up. When Zaob turned into a dimly-lit alleyway, Ennui knew it was time. His hand tightened around the HK MP5K submachinegun, somehow affixed to the small of his back.

Approaching the fat man, Ennui said, “Zaob, the world is not what it seems. Come with me if you want to live!”

Bullets suddenly began tearing apart the walls. Ennui looked up to see Agent Smith charging through the rain, his massive Desert Eagle handgun barfing fire. Ennui had his MP5K out and up in an instant, spraying the alleyway with 137 rounds in a single continuous burst.

In short order, both men dropped their weapons and began inexplicably kung fu fighting in the rain. They leapt against the walls and gyrated in ways otherwise impossible based upon the dicta of both physics and anatomy. Meanwhile, Zaob waddled around the corner and got sucked into a phone.

For the uninitiated, all that likely sounds pretty ludicrous. If you’ve not seen the Matrix movies, then I’m kind of amazed you’re still reading. However, The Matrix was anything but ludicrous — it raised the bar on the science fiction action genre across the board. This film pioneered any number of cinematic effects frequently used today. It also had guns, lots of guns.

The standard handgun for the Agents in the film was the Desert Eagle Mark XIX in .50 AE. While the Wachowskis selected these big handguns because of their inimitable aesthetic, John Bowring, the armorer for the movie, dismissed the weapons as “wanker” pistols. I’m not really sure what that means in this context.