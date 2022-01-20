The Rise and Fall and Rise of the 9mm Luger Cartridge

Rise And Fall

Although many 9×19 pistols were admired by American handgun enthusiasts for their design features and quality, respect for the cartridge itself remained tepid. Loyalty to the .45 ACP cartridge was one factor. The .45 had served the U.S. military well, in pistols and submachine guns. Among American shooters, the superior power of the manly .45 — the old sledge hammer — over the effete European 9mm was never doubted. Another mark against the 9×19 were moderately powered American loads. Most American manufacturers loaded a 115- to 124-grain jacketed round nose bullet at a nominal 1,120 fps. In much of the rest of the world, the 9×19 was loaded considerably hotter. In the mid-’80s, I chronographed Canadian-made NATO loads with 116-grain bullets at well over 1,300 fps.

In the 1950s, stories about the U.S. military adopting 9×19 pistols naturally caught the interest of Colt and S&W. Colt chambered the alloy-frame Commander in 9mm, while S&W introduced the model 39. Then the military said, “We were just kidding, we’ll stay with the .45.” Both companies had some success selling the new designs on the civilian market.

The 9×19 began rising in popularity in the late 1960s and into the ’70s. Riots and “revolutionary” violence got many a law enforcement officer to rethink handgun features. Illinois State Police adopted the S&W 39 in the late ’60s. I recall around 1974 seeing a Salt Lake City officer wearing a model 39.

In the ’70s and into the ’80s several factors came together. Higher capacity and faster reloading increased the appeal of semi-auto pistols over revolvers. Handgun ammunition became more effective as companies such as Super Vel and Cor-Bon spurred competition and innovation. High quality handgun designs seemed to be popping up everywhere. The U.S. military again expressed interest in a 9mm service handgun (“We’re serious this time!”) and in 1985 adopted the M9.