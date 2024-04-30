Online Exclusive: Skeeter's Handloading Philosophy

Wildcatting the Dillon Progressive Press

Written By Alan Garbers
2024
5

When I started competing, I needed to up my ammo production. I started with a Dillon 550 and realized it was the cat’s meow. A few months later, I was offered another Dillon 550 at a price I couldn’t refuse. I was hooked on Dillon Blue.

The reloading bench became a finely tuned machine and a glory to behold. My reloading had come of age, and it was a wonder in mechanized munitions production. Angels sang every time I pulled the press handle. When I made the mistake of searching for accessories on eBay and beyond, I awakened to a dimension of things I didn’t know I needed until I saw them!

The world of 3D printers had sparked a cottage industry of fellow Dillon users building a better mousetrap.

Pin Tabs

The faster you load, the quicker you make mistakes! Dillons have a locating pin at each station. Remove the pin and the case comes right out. But the pins are hard to remove. Luckily, a simple check on eBay or Amazon for Dillon Pin Tabs results in a variety of shapes and styles.

Press Light

Keeping a sharp eye on the powder level is critical. But the interior of the cases can be dark. I opted for a simple plug style that fits into the tool head. Other types have a strip of LEDs with adhesive to adhere to the press.

Powder Funnel

Pouring powder into any hopper often results in a partial spill. These days, I have a hopper-specific funnel. The mouth is wide, so there is zero powder loss.

Powder Knob

While I don’t frequently adjust the powder charge, it is a huge pain when I do. It is a welcome relief to find enterprising sellers offering snap-on adjustment nut covers, turning a bolt head into a thumb dial.

RCBS Lockout Die

My Dillons have an RCBS powder check die between the powder dispensing station and the seating/crimping station. The die locks up the press operation if the powder is too low or too high. Not one squib load since!

Primer Cup Extension

I don’t care what press I use; spent primers will somehow fall on the floor, and the Dillon 550 is no exception. There are various fixes, but I like best extending the spent primer cup upwards. It is a simple, uncloggable fix.

Bullet Tray

Reducing hand motion increases speed. A bullet tray mounted on the left side of the Strong Mount is optimal. Dillon offers a metal version, but plastic versions can be found at a third of the cost. I prefer the gusset-base style — they can hold several hundred bullets.

Primer Slide

Sometimes the primer slide hangs up and doesn’t extend out, thereby not picking up a fresh primer. The biggest culprit is over-tightening the primer housing, which causes the aluminum to swag outwards, binding the primer slide. One fix is to use a small ball bearing as a slide guide. Search Primer Track Bearing Plate.

Tool Head

The ability to change out tool heads is one of the best features of a Dillon press. Unfortunately, I forget what toolheads I have set up if I haven’t used them. A simple printed label solves the confusion. Sellers like Jofer USA offer color-coded and engraved tool heads if you desire something more permanent.

The offerings are mind-boggling, and most make reloading more productive. Be forewarned! Once you start down the road of wildcatting your press, there is no end to the possibilities.

