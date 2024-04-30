Wildcatting the Dillon Progressive Press

When I started competing, I needed to up my ammo production. I started with a Dillon 550 and realized it was the cat’s meow. A few months later, I was offered another Dillon 550 at a price I couldn’t refuse. I was hooked on Dillon Blue.

The reloading bench became a finely tuned machine and a glory to behold. My reloading had come of age, and it was a wonder in mechanized munitions production. Angels sang every time I pulled the press handle. When I made the mistake of searching for accessories on eBay and beyond, I awakened to a dimension of things I didn’t know I needed until I saw them!

The world of 3D printers had sparked a cottage industry of fellow Dillon users building a better mousetrap.