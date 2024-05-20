The Hawk Strikes!

Early summer of 1999 found me in Boise, Idaho on assignment to pen a feature for American Handgunner on Chris Reeve Knives’ recent move to shift his custom knives work to micro-manufacturing. Chris relayed to me he simply couldn’t keep up with the demand for his extremely popular Sebenza folder. He had added staff and CNC equipment to make the transition, and — long story short — the company not only makes Sebenzas but has added other models of both folding and fixed blade types, with many garnering major cutlery industry awards since. The Sept/Oct issue Handgunner article documented his transition from custom to factory and we have done follow-ups since.

After a couple of days of interviewing and watching knives being produced, we took an afternoon to take in the countryside north of Boise on the way to meet one of his friends. We pulled into Idaho City — once the state capital and now a small town of roughly 500 souls — and snaked through the metro area to a trailer park with a huge barn off to one side. Chris’ friend turned out to be Grant Hawk, an eloquent yet crusty bearded man in his late 50s, who was in the process of becoming a knifemaker after a long stint as a gold miner.

Under Reeve’s tutelage, Hawk soon mastered fixed blades at his shop in the barn and soon had his son, Gavin, doing the same. Within two years, he had mastered his first folder, dubbed the Hawk D.O.G. (Deadbolt Over Grabstep), which featured an unusual blade that rolled out with a piston lockup. The D.O.G. was a hint of success to come. One of the partners of Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) who saw it signed Grant up for the manufacturing rights, and Hawk Knives was off to the races.