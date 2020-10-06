Sales Takeaways

Despite greater inventory online, desperate gun buyers are having to settle for readily available handguns. And while semi-auto polymer-frame models — like the GLOCK G19 (the top-selling handgun according to GunBroker.com) — remain the popular choice for most gun owners, revolvers are a viable and versatile option for all disciplines from personal protection to target shooting.

September’s top-selling revolvers specifically hint at a few sales trends. First, buyers are not afraid to open their wallets, whether by choice or dictated by the market, as represented by the Colt Python. With that said, average list prices also suggest pricing has not increased evenly across the board for all handgun models.

Second, compact and subcompact-size revolvers reflect the growing interest of concealed carry among shooters, especially first-time gun owners. Rather than buy multiple guns for multiple purposes, especially when finding multiple is not always possible, many are purchasing one gun suitable for both home and self-defense.

Lastly, new shooters continue to seek rimfire firearms, like the Heritage Mfg. Rough Rider, to learn how to shoot. With available ammunition, affordable price tags and the allure of plinking, .22 LR revolvers make perfect trainers, varmint hunters and competition ringers.

I should also note GunBroker.com lists top-selling used guns. The top-selling used revolvers for September 2020 were, in order, the Colt Python, Ruger Single Six, Smith & Wesson Model 10, Smith & Wesson Model 29 and Ruger Vaquero.

*Average list prices were calculated using the top 10 “Factory New” revolvers available to “Buy Now” on GunBroker.com.