Top-Selling New Revolvers
Atop the list is the new model Colt Python — a surprise considering its $1,499 MSRP and much higher $2,000 average listed price* on GunBroker.com. However, the reintroduced snake gun has reigned king as the top-selling new revolver for five consecutive months dating back to May.
Second on the list is the Heritage Mfg. Rough Rider. In addition to being affordable — listed for an average of $177 — the Rough Rider is chambered in .22 LR, which has been more readily available during the recent ammo rush than other popular calibers.
Continuing down the list, third is the Taurus 856 — specifically the 2” snub nose model. Ideal for concealed carry, the .38 Special revolver with exposed hammer is affordable ($320 average list price) during a time when beggars can’t be choosers.
Rounding out the list are two revolvers from Ruger — the SP101 and LCR/LCRX. Both available in various calibers and barrel lengths, the carry-friendly wheelguns are listed on GunBroker.com for fair average prices of $756 and $570, respectively.