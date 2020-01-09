80 Percent Arms GST-9 Pistol

Why Build, Not Buy?

You may ask yourself, why buy an 80% handgun? It’s simple really — customization and freedom. Not only do you get to finish the frame the way you want, including adding personal touches to the frame, but 80% frames/lowers also do not need to be registered, and no FFL is required, meaning no transfer fees. The 80% frame and necessary jig will simply ship to your door. However, due to recent ATF regulations, the GST-9 frame and the GST-9 jig with toolkit and rails must be purchased separately.