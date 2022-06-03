9mm Thumb Busters? You Bet!

For better or worse, due to the popularity of today’s poly-framed, striker-fired semi-auto’s, the 9mm is the most popular centerfire handgun cartridge around the world. Being a NATO round manufactured for or by over 70 countries helps with its popularity. Add to the fact it was once one of the cheapest calibers on the shelf and we understand its following.

Although prices are higher today, due to demand and limited availability, the 9mm is sadly cheaper than .38 Specials now. For non-handloaders desiring to do a lot of shooting, the 9mm is still the cartridge for you. But what if you want something a little more retro than your Tactical Tupperware Semi-Auto Shell Shucker? What if you want to address your inner cowboy? Then the Ruger convertibles are the way to go.

The handy .357 Magnum Ruger Blackhawk not only shoots Magnum loads, along with .38 Specials, but if you have one of the convertible models, you have a 9mm cylinder allowing the use of 9mm ammo too.