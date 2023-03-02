Tale Of The 1917

Phil’s resume as a state trooper looks like this: road trooper, K-9 handler, SWAT team member, and finally, range officer. For fun, he also competed on the state pistol team. As a trooper and fellow gun aficionado, guns just seemed to land in his lap.

Phil’s first wife was a beautician, and all her clients knew he had a proclivity for guns — it didn’t matter what kind. If it went bang, he was interested. If he wasn’t, he’d know someone who was. As happens, many customers would tell Phil’s ex-wife whenever someone had a gun they were trying to get rid of — usually after the death of a spouse, family member or friend.

One bright sunny day, just such a thing happened. It’s one of those “spouse’s father-in-law died stories,” and he had an old .45. Phil was thinking it was a 1911 .45 auto (you can never have too many 1911s, right?). He told his wife to offer a long-forgotten amount of money, and a deal was struck. Mind you, it was a reasonable offer, even for back then. Now, Phil wouldn’t scalp anyone, but it was a nice offer both parties were happy with. Especially with a free hairdo thrown in.

When Phil finally lifted the lid off the old, musty shoebox, he was pleasantly surprised. Inside was an old flap holster with a red, oily shop rag on top. Unraveling the rag, he was ecstatic to be staring at a S&W 1917 revolver — being a revolver kind of guy at heart. Not only was the gun complete with holster, but the original remittance slip for the gun and holster were also in the box. What a true treasure, complete with background and history included, a trail of sorts for all to follow.