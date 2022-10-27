A Lightbulb Moment

I remember the moment clear as day. I was a young patrol officer working midnights, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The overlapping shift worked from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., so from 2 to 6 a.m., it was just our shift covering the roughly 160 square miles of our district. It was February, so it was cold. Due to illness, approved leave, in-service schedules and whatever other uncontrollable reasons, we only had five officers covering the district, including the sergeant.

A late-night arrest (early morning, actually) lowered the number of responding officers to three to cover the whole district. During such shorthanded times, it was common practice for officers to meet in the middle of the district and wait for calls to go out so we could back each other up the best we could. Smaller petty offenses, such as minor thefts, disorderly conduct, etc., were often overlooked to keep officers in service so they could back up fellow officers for more serious offenses in progress.

Although not a common occurrence, it happened enough that we knew how to handle these trying times. It was during one of these times the proverbial lightbulb went off. Having two or three officers responding to calls from the middle of the district could take several minutes to get on scene. I knew if our district was shorthanded at times, others had to be, too, especially in the area where I lived. I thought about my wife, who was home alone while I was working.

A lot can happen in the minutes it takes for officers to respond. I’d seen it happen several times. While patrolling, you have a lot of time to think, ponder and solve the world’s problems. I thought about my wife being home alone and how she should have the right to defend herself. Obviously, the best way for her to do so would be with a gun and proper training.

Fresh out of the academy, I mimicked what I was taught about gun handling, safety, sight alignment, trigger press, and shooting. I taught her how to reload. We’d go over scenarios if she heard someone breaking in.