A Taste Of Carry Optics

Presentation

My friend and colleague Karl Rehn has studied the use of carry optics more than anyone else I know, and is a certified Grandmaster with them. You can access his training and his blog at KRTraining.com.

He wrote, “Several years ago we did a 120-shooter study that measured the learning curve for shooters of a wide variety of levels. What we found was the lower the skill level of the shooter, the more difficulty they had finding the red dot under time pressure. Many red dot advocates complained our results were not valid because we didn’t first provide all 120 people a 16-hour course so they could get familiar with the dot before being tested. We were more interested in how the typical shooter — the 99% who don’t seek training unless the state forces them to — would or could do using the dot in a realistic drill.”

Karl continued, “By far the most common problem was bringing the gun up to eye level, seeing the target through the window and not seeing the dot. Worse, having no visual information available to identify what to do to find the dot, usually resorting to wiggling their head and the gun around until they either ran out of time or found the dot or (most often) fired with no dot, missing the target entirely.”

I’ve found much the same thing — generally, an increase in accuracy, particularly at distance, once the shooter has acclimated to the “follow the bouncing ball” effect of the red dot and isn’t jerking the trigger. But often, there is slower time to the shot. Therefore, the user has to use every trick in the book to get that red dot to the eye early. Some of those tricks include:

The press-out draw technique came from my friend Todd Louis Green, a gifted master instructor in the field who left us all too soon. It’s distinct from what some call the “escalator draw,” in which the shooter starts the gun both up and out toward the target at the same time, creating a 45-degree movement path that only presents the sights to the eye at the very end of the draw stroke. In the press-out, the draw path resembles a capital letter “L” tipped 90 degrees clockwise. The muzzle snaps up toward the target (“rock and lock”) as soon as it clears the holster, but the whole gun itself is brought more or less straight up to the pectoral area and then thrust toward the target.