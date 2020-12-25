If my timing is right, you will be reading this on Christmas morning and I’ll be celebrating my birthday (with hopes of several more still over the horizon), wishing you all a wonderful Christmas morning.

Sometime today — weather permitting, of course — there may be a little drive up the road to the snowline, where there might be a fat cottontail or snowshoe hare within range. I’ve got a .22-caliber Ruger MK IV pistol that’s been begging for a road trip and a little action. Earlier this year, I promised to bring some fresh rabbit to a friend who apparently discovered how tasty they can be when prepared correctly while spending some time in England several years ago.

The year has been pretty rough on all of us, with the Coronavirus, an election that didn’t turn out as many had hoped, a summer full of urban unrest, rising crime and homicide rates, job losses, business closures and other speed bumps in life. I sat out the SHOT Show in January, taking it easy for a few weeks after a scan caught a tiny spot of cancer that was removed by a doctor who told me afterwards, “You’re gonna be paying taxes for a long time.” Let’s hope he was right. Like you, I still managed to put a few rounds downrange despite the shutdown.

My uncle passed away in September while I was up on some ridge hunting blue grouse. He had a Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver with the two cylinders, one chambered for standard .22 Long Rifle and the other chambered for the warp speed-capable .22 Remington Jet. The latter is a hell-roaring cartridge capable of awesome downrange ballistics and terminal performance. His had an 8-3/8” barrel and one night in elk camp he went to shooting at mice in the cook tent; one of those situations that falls within the definition of “you had to be there.” But he had a good run of 90-plus years. His birthday would have been Dec. 20, and by now I’ve raised a glass or two in his memory.

On the other hand, gun sales appear to be through the roof. The most recent estimate by the National Shooting Sports Foundation is 7.5 million new gun owners; that is, people who bought guns for the first time in their lives. The rest of us can welcome these folks into the fold, helping them learn safety and accuracy in the process.

All that said, my best wishes to the readers for a joyful day, a great week leading up to New Year’s Day, and most of all, thanks for reading. All of us at American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine appreciate you.