A Time-Honored Tradition

Shooting

There’s only one load for any die-hard .44 Special nut, and it honors two of the greatest men of sixgundom, if there ever was such a word. I know there isn’t, but there should be, so I’m using it. Called the “Skeeter” load, because he touted its performance, it was copied and mimicked by thousands, because Skeeter used it. But a little-known fact is that Skeeter got the load from none other than Elmer Keith. From most guns, it runs 900 – 1,000 FPS, depending on barrel length. The load consists of Elmer’s Lyman 429421 loaded over 7.5 grains of Unique powder, sparked with a standard large pistol primer.

I can’t tell you how many of these loads I’ve shot, but it’s a lot. I shoot it probably 80% of the time I shoot .44 Specials, or Magnums. I’m too much of a handloader to limit myself to just one load. But it is a sentimental favorite and one I shoot whenever I feel the need to get reconnected to sixgun lore.

My Harton conversion gun is my first, and hopefully not last, conversion I have built. With Ruger and Lipsey’s in cahoots, there’s plenty of mid-frame .44 Special to choose from in either plow handle or Bisley style guns of all different barrel lengths and finishes of blued or stainless steel.

Needless to say, my Harton gun shoots like a dream. Skeeter loads usually run in the 1.5″ area, with the shorter sight radius making it more challenging. But I’ll take that any day. Life is about compromises, and I’ll take an easier packing gun over a little bit of accuracy any day. The older I get, the shorter I like my barrels, in both handguns and rifles.

Having a gun converted the way Skeeter and John Taffin have may not be as practical now as it was before the Ruger/Lipsey’s guns, but it sure is fun doing the same thing our idols and mentors did. Sometimes being practical makes no sense. Sometimes sentimentality is the name of the game.

Subscribe To American Handgunner