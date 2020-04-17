The Big ‘Oops’
Concord is really where the fun began. The Regulars went to Barrett’s Farm north of town, found some cannons and destroyed the mounts, and then went to Concord where they burned cannon carriages in the village square.
By this time, several companies of Minutemen and militia from nearby villages had converged on the Concord area. Historical accounts suggested there was some confusion among the Regulars, some of whom formed at the famed North Bridge, opened fire and killed two militiamen. Can you say “Oops”?
The Colonials returned serve and the fight was on. Several Regulars were reportedly killed, including one who may have been scalped, and the soldiers finally began their long march back to Boston. By then, everybody with a gun was waiting and they taught the Brits about “payback.” The militia had the audacity to shoot at the troops from behind rocks and trees. Not very sporting, but war isn’t a game.
By afternoon, some estimates say as many as 2,000 Colonials had arrived. The Regulars also had to march back through Lexington, and on the way, they encountered some of the gents whose friends they had killed only hours earlier. The militia ranks swelled to an estimated 4,000 and one version of the event claims by the next day Boston was surrounded by thousands of militia. The rest, as they say, is history — and the victors write history.