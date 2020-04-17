Considering the current state of affairs with extended Coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing, it’s likely we won’t be celebrating the birth of our nation in our traditional glory this Independence Day. But, July 4th isn’t our country’s real birthday, anyway. The real date this country was born was April 19, 1775 — and it started with a bang.

On that day, the British Army discovered just how little regard those damned Colonials had for gun confiscation. The resistance gene has been passed down through 245 years of American individualism. One might easily speculate the events of that day were the reason the Founders included the Second Amendment in the Constitution.

This coming Sunday is the anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord, when the finest military force on the planet at the time, the British Regulars, learned what happens when you kill Americans. More come running from every field and farm. They appear from behind every rock wall and broadleaf maple and kill you back.

We’ve read “Concord Hymn” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. His first verse is pure art; tugging at the heartstrings, clenching the soul and reminding us of a time when men poured powder from a flask or horn, rammed home a patched round ball, primed a flashpan and made sure their flints were sharp.

“By the rude bridge that arched the flood,

Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,

Here once the embattled farmers stood,

And fired the shot heard round the world.”

Well, here’s the 25-cent version of what happened that fateful spring day. History doth record that British Gen. Thomas Gage, acting on orders to disarm colonial rebels and jail their leaders, dispatched Lt. Col. Francis Smith to take troops into the countryside, find and destroy “military stores” (muskets, powder, lead and flint). Two guys by the names Paul Revere and William Dawes got word the Regulars (not the “Redcoats”) were coming, and they headed for Lexington. They were joined by Samuel Prescott, the only one who made it all the way to Concord.

Gage had a problem from the outset. His wife Margaret, born in present-day New Jersey, was sympathetic to the Colonial cause and may have tipped off Dr. Joseph Warren, a leader of the rebel movement, who, in turn, apparently told Revere and Dawes.

