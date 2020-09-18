‘We’re Not Done Fighting!’
When a federal district court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NRA and Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) challenging a Washington state gun control initiative on federal constitutional grounds, it was neither unexpected nor accepted meekly with a whimper.
To the contrary, SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb came out swinging, because he opposed Initiative 1639 from the outset. He especially dislikes the tenet that denies young adults (18-20 years old) the right to purchase any kind of semiautomatic rifle. Something Judge Ronald Leighton wrote in his 19-page opinion obviously hit one of Gottlieb’s nerves.
“In sum,” the judge wrote, “18- to 20-year-olds are developmentally immature, commit a disproportionate share of violent crimes and have been successful subjects of public health and safety regulation in the past.”
Are those the same 18-20-year-olds welcomed into the ranks by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy? Are they the same youngsters in whom the nation has entrusted the right to vote, get married, enter into contracts, start their own businesses and even run for public office?
“The judge doesn’t think that 18 to 20-year-olds have rights?” Gottlieb wondered aloud. “A fundamental constitutional right should definitely apply to them as well.”
Also weighing in was NRA legislative liaison Keely Hopkins.
“It’s disappointing but not surprising to learn that a sitting judge chose to blatantly disregard the constitutional infringements ballot initiative 1639 imposes upon law-abiding gun owners,” Hopkins said. “Now more than ever it is imperative that those who choose to exercise their Second Amendment rights are not denied this fundamental freedom no matter where they call home.”
Yes, they will appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
https://www.sos.wa.gov/_assets/elections/initiatives/finaltext_1531.pdf