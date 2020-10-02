Are You Registered to Vote at Your Current Address?

Protect Your Guns
Many years ago, I was counseled by more than one mentor to keep a record of the serial numbers of every gun I own, just in case of a burglary or theft.
There’s another slick trick I learned somewhere along the way. Pull the grip panels off of your pistol or revolver and write your name on the inside with indelible ink, such as that found in a felt-tip pen. Do not inscribe your Social Security or Driver’s License number, as they used to advise in an earlier generation, because that could help some jerk steal your identity as he stole your valuable firearm.
You can do the same thing with long guns by pulling the butt plate or recoil pad off the butt and inking your name — or carving it as my dad did with a rifle and shotgun — underneath.
Keep the make, model and serial number of each firearm on a computer flash drive and put that where it won’t get lost. Use a digital camera to photograph each gun and make close-up shots of each serial number and keep those images in the same or a different flash drive.