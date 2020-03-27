From the moment Joe Biden he was putting anti-gunner and former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke in as point man on his firearm policy, it was clear how the former vice president felt about gun owners and their votes.

Then came the expletive-laced argument he had with Michigan auto worker Jerry Wayne, telling the man he was “full of s–t” for saying Biden would take firearms — an allegation the 77-year-old gaffe-prone Democrat denied. Maybe Biden had forgotten his August 2019 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in which he acknowledged support for a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

According to CNN’s transcription, here’s the key exchange in that interview:

Cooper: “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns?”

Biden: “Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flamethrower.

“The guys who make these arguments are the people who say the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, we need the protection against the government. We need an F-15 for that. We need something well beyond whether or not you’re going to have an assault weapon.”

A couple of weeks ago, when Biden scored big during the two multi-state primaries, he didn’t skip a beat. He made it clear gun control is going to be high on his list of priorities if he beats President Donald Trump in November. First, of course, he has to get the nomination. That will be settled in July.

