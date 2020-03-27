Lawsuit Challenges Magazine Limits

The Second Amendment Foundation, in cooperation with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, has filed a lawsuit that could have far-reaching implications because it challenges a state-legislated cartridge limit in pistol and rifle magazines.

The case is called Ross v. Mellekas, and it was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut. That state banned so-called “high capacity magazines” back in 2013 in reaction to the Sandy Hook tragedy. Under the law, citizens can only carry ten rounds in their magazines, even if they were designed to hold more.