Case Study #2

I have a buddy who is a fine upstanding man of character. Though he started out rough, he polished up nicely in adulthood. He raises his family, goes to church and pays his taxes. In his foolish youth, however, he had all the makings of a career criminal.

One fine day, he felt led to occlude the drain in one of the sinks in the boys’ bathroom with toilet paper. He then proceeded to void his bladder into the porcelain receptacle, leaving it awash to its gunwales in little boy urine. To explain his creation, he took up a bar of soap and wrote across the mirror, “Wash Hands with Sope!” Stepping back, he basked in his obvious malevolent brilliance before anonymously infiltrating back into his classroom.

One of his fellows duly reported the biohazard in the restroom, and his teacher investigated. Rightfully repulsed, she contacted the longsuffering custodian who dutifully reduced the clog and rendered the facility safely usable yet again. However, the teacher had not yet found satisfaction.

Like some kind of malignant drill instructor, she paced the aisles in her classroom wielding a ruler and admonishing the heretofore unidentified mini-criminal to demonstrate character and fess up. My buddy remained stoic throughout, comfortable in the knowledge that no one had seen him befoul yon receptacle. Then, the unimaginable occurred.

The teacher, realizing that no one was going to voluntarily plead guilty to the crime, announced that there was to be an unscheduled spelling test. Each child retrieved a sheet of lined paper and one of those ghastly oversized pencils. The test entailed but a single word.

The kids dutifully scrawled their answers underneath their names and passed their tests to the front. Grading the entire class required mere moments. Twenty-four kids indeed spelled the word “soap” as might Mr. Webster himself. My unfortunate colleague, however, did not.

After a week spent scrubbing bathrooms alongside the school custodian the erstwhile vandal saw the error of his ways and developed a newfound appreciation for both education and civil behavior. Half a century later he runs his own company and is a bulwark in his community. All because he failed a second grade spelling test and successfully inculcated the latent lesson embedded within.

Subscribe To American Handgunner