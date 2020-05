When loaded heavy and fired in strong guns like the Ruger Blackhawk and Redhawk, the .45 Colt is one tough hombre. Companies like Buffalo Bore and Grizzly Cartridge know this, loading their big game ammo appropriately to make the old warhorse cartridge a powerful contender.

Having shot ammo from both of these companies, I know it’s great stuff. Their loads usually exceed listed velocities while remaining accurate, and often out penetrate most jacketed projectiles. While a bargain for the performance you’re paying for, similar custom loaded rounds can be handloaded by anyone willing to take the time to do it themselves.