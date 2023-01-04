Beaver For Breakfast

All three of my kids were homeschooled. Our last three years in the Army were in Alaska, and a lot of our buddies homeschooled up there. I always thought homeschoolers were freaks and weirdos. In retrospect, that honestly might not be an inaccurate categorization. However, it worked out really well for us.

I was a hard sell. I figured if we made the wrong call, and our kids grew up to become serial killers or politicians or something similarly vile, we’d never live that down. We decided to try it for a year just as a trial. That way there was just so much damage we could do.

Now I’m a homeschool apostle. The typical student/teacher ratio in a traditional classroom is maybe 2-to-25. Mine was 2-to-3. You never hear old people look back on their lives wistfully wishing they had spent less time with their children. Those hours I spent with my kids were some of the most precious of my life.

One of the downsides to homeschooling, at least from the perspective of the kids involved, is that everything, and I do mean everything, is an educational opportunity. We’d be driving someplace and spot some pretty clouds, and that became an excuse to expound on the nature of weather. Every time somebody in the family got hurt it was an opportunity to practice first aid. Each power outage became a survival exercise. I loved every second of it. My longsuffering offspring, not so much.

We live way out in the sticks. There is a modest lake that serves as our backyard. My wife really hates beavers. Believe it or not, those three concepts are intimately interrelated. She’s an exceptionally longsuffering soul. That should be fairly self-evident. I’m her husband. However, there are limits.

My wife likes dogwood trees because they are pretty when they blossom out in the Spring. One year, the beavers in our backyard lake ringed 27 of her favorite dogwood trees. The little monsters didn’t cut them down to build something or eat the bark. They just nibbled around the bases enough to kill the trees and leave their unsightly corpses standing dead and lifeless. My bride, therefore, unleashed the dogs of war.