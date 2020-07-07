Because It’s Different!

Going Double-Action
Then along came a 6" Model 57 S&W in handsome deep blue with walnut grips. It was on sale from John Jovino, the famous New York City gun store, and I couldn’t resist. It may not have been “the most powerful handgun in the world,” but my name didn’t gather any dust on a waiting list, either.
It arrived in the factory blue cardboard box, which I still have; a masterpiece of machinery with the elegant profile of a movie star. And it shot very well.
The following year, both the Ruger and S&W traveled along to Southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island on a deer hunt. The day before we left, I’d shot a buck with the Ruger, which seemed to impress my eastern companions. Alas, we flew into lousy weather, the local Sitka Blacktail population went to deep cover and nobody scored. I carried the Model 57 in a Safariland shoulder holster, slogging through muskeg, across a couple of rivers and rain for four days.
I’ve found the shoulder holster more practical for such a large size handgun and it’s still my “go-to” favorite for long-range shooting.