Because It’s Different!

A Cult Favorite Magnum

Introduced in 1964, the .41 Magnum was originally aimed at the law enforcement market, according to the writings of the late Elmer Keith. He’d been approached by Bill Jordan in the early 1960s and the two were able to talk S&W into building the gun while Remington developed the ammunition, according to Keith’s narrative.

When the gun and caliber didn’t catch fire with lawmen, hunters and silhouette shooters found it to be a superb cartridge for their purposes. The .41 Magnum shoots flatter than the .44 Magnum and also produces slightly less recoil, yet it can do anything the .44 does with comparable loads. It has become something of a cult favorite.

Keith was a well-known big game hunter and long-range handgunner, and my research included reading about the .41 Magnum’s development. He’d shot a couple of caribou in Alaska with a .41 Magnum, and wrote about it in his first autobiography, Keith. At the time I was among folks in Washington State advocating for handgun hunting. When the state finally approved, I went shopping.