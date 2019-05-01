I’ve become quite enamored ...

... with the new MC1sc pistol from Mossberg, and have made it my primary pocket carry gun since I picked one up earlier this year.



The pistol has a lot of great attributes, but what really caught my eye was its translucent magazine. Due to this feature, I thought the gun would make a great platform for a 21st century “ASP” pistol (extra points to all of you who catch that reference). I discussed it with my boss, Roy, and he said, “You should contact Jim Toner at Toner Machining Technologies. He does great work and would do a terrific job customizing it.”



Well, a quick call and an enjoyable chat with Jim soon thereafter found me shipping the pistol to him for the special project. When I told him my ASP idea, he jumped on it. In addition to cutting a round-count channel in the grip frame to mate to the clear magazine (on the right side as I’m a southpaw), I asked him to give it the full “Toner Machining” treatment. Basically, customize the pistol as he best saw fit.



When I touched base with him to check on the progress of the pistol, he sent back these images. It looks like the round-count channel is cut and he’s given the frame a nice stippling treatment as well as undercut the triggerguard.



Jim, thanks for the update on the project. I can’t wait to see the final result!



— Michael O. Humphries, Editorial Director