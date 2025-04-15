Curing the Flinch

To avoid or cure a flinch, the basic rule is to never let the gun hurt you. Firearm reports lead to flinching and permanent hearing loss, so always use hearing protection. Modern ear protectors are very good for the most part; I especially like electronic muffs so range commands can be heard. It isn’t foolish to double up with both foam ear canal plugs and ear muffs.

Limit the level of recoil. A new hand- gunner will progress fastest with a .22 LR using regular speed ammunition. I appreciate many new shooters are primarily interested in personal defense and don’t want to buy more than one handgun. Such shooters are best served with a medium-sized handgun chambered for medium cartridges such as 9mm Luger and .38 Special. I think a 9mm or .38 weighing around 30 oz. is about right. Leave the ultralights and big bores for later, after you’ve learned to shoot.

“Blinking” is the mildest and least harmful type of flinching. Blinking is shutting the eyes at the exact instant the gun fires. It happens so quickly most people are unaware of it. Blinking can often be seen with TV and movie actors when the camera angle shows the shooter’s face as the gun is being fired. It happens so often you can practically count on it. I believe all shooters blink occasionally; some blink all the time. Most are blissfully unaware of it as the blink happens so quickly. The best way to detect it is with a video camera set downrange on a tripod and focused on the shooter’s face.

Blinking won’t hurt your shooting, but unless you see what is happening when the shot is fired, it is hard to improve. The best cure is by dry fire; replace the bad habit with the good habit of keeping the eyes open while shooting. When you can “see the flame” when actually shooting, you’ve beaten the blinking habit.

