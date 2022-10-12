Better Shooting: Just Say No to Rimfire Defense

But What About Carry?

What about .22s as carry guns? I’m not talking about them as backup or last-ditch firearms but as primary personal defense weapons. The short answer is don’t do it. No. End of story.

Except there has to be a story. Yes, any gun is better than no gun. In the vast majority of instances in which a firearm is used defensively, no shots are fired. The person being threatened displays a firearm and the assailant either flees or surrenders. No sensible person wants to be shot. Most foolish people don’t want to be shot either.

The .22LR is no toy. There’s hardly a species on earth that hasn’t at one time or another been killed with a precisely placed .22 bullet. I’ve killed quite a few animals ranging from 300 to 1,200 lbs. with .22 rifles. For years on the farm, we butchered at least two steers and two hogs annually, meat for ourselves and a close relative or two. Dad didn’t mind shooting vermin from around the barn but found it hard to shoot animals he’d raised. On butchering day, he’d always go to the house for a forgotten knife or sharpening stone, and it was understood the animal would be dead by the time he got back. One shot with the muzzle of the .22 rifle a couple of feet from its head and even a 1,200-lb. steer dropped instantly.