Better Shooting What a Difference a Stance Makes

Shooting stance is a topic I try not to get too dogmatic about. There is plenty of time to settle in a solid stance in formal bullseye shooting. In a defensive, hunting or competitive practical shooting scenario, you need to be versatile enough to go with what works.

This isn’t to suggest stance is not important — a stable shooting position makes fast and accurate shooting easier. For the novice shooter, the time and effort spent developing a strong and stable stance will significantly enhance the learning process. It will make you a better shooter in less time.

Before starting to change things, you should be aware of what you are already doing. Maybe your shooting stance is already working for you, and any change would make things worse. I’m always leery of instructors who start offering advice and making changes to your shooting techniques before even observing you shoot. Make changes a little at a time, testing constantly. I remember legendary golf pro Harvey Penick writing, “If I suggest an aspirin, it doesn’t mean take the whole bottle.”