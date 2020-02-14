Bipods Tripods and Shot Placement
Experienced handgun hunters are often a creative bunch. Those with an abundance of experience under their belts can be most innovative when it comes to finding a steady rest for shooting game. Getting a good, solid rest will increase your odds for accurate shot placement, every time. Sure, if the intended target is close — and for me, I mean close — an off-hand shot is doable. However, when any distance is involved it just makes good sense for the ethical, conscientious hunter to place a bullet exactly where it belongs. And if a solid rest enhances your odds of making a quick, clean, humane kill, by all means we should do everything possible to make it happen.
Everything from a backpack, stump, fence post, tree limb, your knees when sitting, you name it, can be used to steady a shot. Recently I’ve been testing Warne’s new Skyline Precision Bipod. Now here is a great option if you find yourself shooting from the prone position. This well-designed bipod attaches quickly and easily to any Picatinny-type rail. I’ve mounted Warne’s sling swivel accessory rail to the bottom of the forend on a Nosler NCH single shot handgun. The bipod is attached to the rail and you’re ready to go hunting.
This sturdy, well-built bipod can be adjusted with one hand and the Rapid Deploy legs lock at 0, 45 and 90 degrees. Minimum height for leg extension is 6.9" with a maximum height of 9.1". Legs can be retracted one position at a time and the pan and cant tension is adjustable. Panning movement can be disabled, allowing only cant if the situation warrants. This bipod is extremely functional and built like a tank — super strong. The Skyline bipod is made from aircraft-grade aluminum with steel components. This bipod is a great option if you’re able to shoot from prone.
Tripod Tips
Another method I’ve used on recent hunts includes tripods. I’ve heard many hunters say they don’t want to bother carrying anything extra around in the field. But I can tell you there may be times you wish you had a tripod handy.
Last year I had the opportunity to hunt a ranch in Utah really big mule deer called home. It was thick, sagebrush country. When glassing from a vantage point, the sagebrush doesn’t appear to be very tall. That is, until you find yourself walking through it. We spotted a dandy buck from afar and worked our way into position after several hours.
The buck was below me, a tad over 200 yards. There wasn’t a tree nearby nor could I shoot from a backpack. At that distance, an offhand shot with a handgun was out of the question. The sagebrush was so high, it left few options. I couldn’t get a rest on the sagebrush as it wasn’t sturdy enough to rest the handgun solidly. It was in this circumstance I was most thankful for a tripod. I don’t get to lay my eyes on a 186 B&C muley buck every day, and if it hadn’t been for the Bog-Pod tripod attachment, that mule deer would have gotten a free pass.
DeathGrip!
Now, Bog has a new, better-designed tripod than I was using called the DeathGrip. I chose the carbon fiber model weighing 7.5 lbs. as it’s a bit lighter than their aluminum version. This is a well-designed tripod with a 3-position leg angle, 20, 45 and 85 degrees. You can shoot from standing, sitting, kneeling or prone positions. The legs extend by releasing simple lever locks and the lock pressure can be adjusted with a set-screw. The feet are rubber covered but if you screw-in the rubber foot, a steel spike is exposed. This makes the tripod very stable in a variety of conditions. The saddle mechanism holds the gun steadily with rubber cushions on both sides. The head pans 360 degrees with a tension adjustment included.
The DeathGrip is loaded with features, including a bubble level. A rubber strap attached to one leg allows you to secure all three legs with the strap, locking them into place. By securing all three legs it makes carrying the tripod a snap.
The tripod concept is versatile, allowing you to shoot from a variety of positions and is much more stable than a tall bipod or shooting stick. I can definitely see the advantage for varmint hunting. You can keep both hands free and have the handgun set-up and ready while calling or glassing. If you have to stand, the legs can be extended and you’re still in business.
Bipods and tripods are not the answer to all of life’s questions. But, if you hunt long enough, you’ll undoubtedly find yourself in a circumstance where they’ll be welcomed!
For more info:
www.warnescopemounts.com
www.boghunt.com
