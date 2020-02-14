Bipods Tripods and Shot Placement

Experienced handgun hunters are often a creative bunch. Those with an abundance of experience under their belts can be most innovative when it comes to finding a steady rest for shooting game. Getting a good, solid rest will increase your odds for accurate shot placement, every time. Sure, if the intended target is close — and for me, I mean close — an off-hand shot is doable. However, when any distance is involved it just makes good sense for the ethical, conscientious hunter to place a bullet exactly where it belongs. And if a solid rest enhances your odds of making a quick, clean, humane kill, by all means we should do everything possible to make it happen.



Everything from a backpack, stump, fence post, tree limb, your knees when sitting, you name it, can be used to steady a shot. Recently I’ve been testing Warne’s new Skyline Precision Bipod. Now here is a great option if you find yourself shooting from the prone position. This well-designed bipod attaches quickly and easily to any Picatinny-type rail. I’ve mounted Warne’s sling swivel accessory rail to the bottom of the forend on a Nosler NCH single shot handgun. The bipod is attached to the rail and you’re ready to go hunting.



This sturdy, well-built bipod can be adjusted with one hand and the Rapid Deploy legs lock at 0, 45 and 90 degrees. Minimum height for leg extension is 6.9" with a maximum height of 9.1". Legs can be retracted one position at a time and the pan and cant tension is adjustable. Panning movement can be disabled, allowing only cant if the situation warrants. This bipod is extremely functional and built like a tank — super strong. The Skyline bipod is made from aircraft-grade aluminum with steel components. This bipod is a great option if you’re able to shoot from prone.

