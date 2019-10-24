Black Collar Arms Pork Sword Pistol

Cooked By You

Using a website configurator, pick and choose the features of your custom-built pistol and Black Collar Arms will assemble it, or for the more mechanically inclined, have the parts sent to you to assemble at home. Actions will ship through a provided FFL.



The configurator is fast and easy to use starting with barrel choice, including length. The next step is the FARend, a lightweight forearm with M-LOK slots and is just low enough to clear any 1.75" suppressor or other muzzle device. Finishes are plentiful, with eight choices. Custom work is available for extra, and the chassis and FARend are finished to match. Laser engravings are also available to truly personalize the chassis.