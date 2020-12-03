Build Yer’ Own Custom
Buck Knife
My pap and uncles all carried Buck knives since the early ’70s, at least as far as I noticed such things. As farmers, they used them for every imaginable chore requiring cutting, prying, driving or removing screws, or gutting. A single year’s worth of “farmer/rancher carry” is the equivalent of most people’s use in a lifetime. Yet these knives stood up to the use and abuse dished out to them. My mom gave me a Buck 112 when I graduated from the police academy 35 years ago — one reason why Buck knives hold a special place in my heart.
Build Your Custom Buck Knife
Today, Buck Knives offers a service where you have the opportunity to build the custom Buck knife of your dreams. It’s as simple as clicking on the computer screen. Let’s get started.
Buck Knives states delivery times usually run 4–6 weeks for a personally customized knife built to your specs from their list of choices. Buck knives come with a lifetime factory warranty and they’re willing to work with you for broken, chipped, or just tired blades needing a sprucing up. They know how knife people get attached to their blades and the sentimentality that goes with a trusty knife.
If you’re looking for a one of a kind knife for yourself, or someone special, check out Buck Knives custom-build knives.