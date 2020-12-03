Buck Knives states delivery times usually run 4–6 weeks for a personally customized knife built to your specs from their list of choices. Buck knives come with a lifetime factory warranty and they’re willing to work with you for broken, chipped, or just tired blades needing a sprucing up. They know how knife people get attached to their blades and the sentimentality that goes with a trusty knife.

If you’re looking for a one of a kind knife for yourself, or someone special, check out Buck Knives custom-build knives.

