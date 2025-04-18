building a model 10 rat rod

Sight Work

I could’ve bought a replacement sight, but this is “custom” work — meaning making one from scratch. Time for some work with the milling machine. “Milling machine,” you say, “Don’t have one of those.” Then I recommend visiting the Little Machine Shop or Grizzly Tools websites. Both offer affordable table and benchtop machines that handily do just about anything a hobby gunsmith needs. I use mine constantly, saving many hours of filing/sanding, and it makes my work look a lot better.

Designing a front sight is easy. The hard part is determining what order or sequence to make your cuts. I’m still learning machine work, so often in the middle of the work, I realize the sequence is wrong. After a few experiments — some people call them “mistakes” — I get it right. The new sight is nothing fancy but will do the job, and it fits the look of the pistol. I’m not sure yet what the “look” is, but the cool thing about a DIY is that the look is often sort of revealed during the build.

Crowning and chamfering the muzzle is easy as long as you have the right tools like handles, pilots and cutters. The pilot goes into the handle, the cutter goes onto the pilot, and the pilot goes into the barrel, keeping everything straight. Apply a little cutting oil and give the handle a few twists (to the right only!) to square the muzzle. Swap out cutters and repeat to chamfer. This part is almost foolproof.

To attach the new front sight, I need to learn how to silver solder. It looks mystifying, but I’ve never let it stop me. I watch videos on the ’net, which are not very helpful. I read about it in my old gunsmith books, too, so in theory, I know what I’m trying to accomplish. I “Google” Editor Roy from American Handgunner to ask him questions and get advice on what supplies to order from Brownells. Finally, I decided it couldn’t be put off any longer. It’s time to solder.

To practice, I used one of the “mistake” sights and some tubing. The hardest part is indexing the sight on the round barrel, getting everything straight. On Roy’s advice, I got a Brownells sight jig to hold things in place. After testing, I determined that yes, silver soldering is an art and it’s messy, but it’s not difficult to achieve decent results. I’m also surprised at how strong it is, especially considering the solder and flux used only have to be at 475 degrees to flow and “weld.”

I assembled the pistol for test firing and zeroing the front sight, determining what height it needs to be. It’s always a good idea to test drive something before putting in the time required to apply a final finish to the metal.

The lightweight Chopper looks cool, and more importantly, feels great in-hand. The trigger is at 9 lbs., smooth and crisp. The final weight of the pistol is 29 oz, and the unloaded weight is 5 oz. less than my 3″ Model 13 with a heavy barrel and round butt. Now, if I can just get time to actually shoot it.