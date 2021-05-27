New duty gear may make some things easier, but some things harder.

One of our Handgunner readers from the law enforcement sector, Jerry Boyd, writes: “With officers now wearing external vest carriers (often bulging with equipment items) and wearing Level II or Level III holsters it’s nearly impossible for an officer whose gun hand is incapacitated to draw his/her handgun with the opposite hand. Reaching across the bulky external vest carrier and getting a proper grip on the handgun while defeating holster safety devices is impossible. With unloaded weapons, I have had dozens of officers attempt such a draw. Only one, a very thin, lanky officer with unusually long arms, was able to get the gun out of the holster and even he had to set the gun down to re-grip it so he could shoot. In this case, it took the officer over 12 seconds to extract the gun.

“In my last four years as an LEO, I wore such a vest and used a Level III holster. There’s no way I could have drawn with my off hand. My solution was to carry a backup handgun in one of the center pouches of my external vest carrier, where I could easily access it with either hand. This issue is one I am positive most officers never think of and yet if the SHTF they will wish they had. I thought of it as soon as external vests and retention holsters came on the market — because early in my career I sustained an on-duty gunshot wound to my arm.”

Retired lawman Jerry Boyd is a voice of experience on the matter. His writings have appeared in Handgunner’s sister publication for law enforcement, American COP. And as he has noted, having been wounded in the arm, he has credibility on the topic.c