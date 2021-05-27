Respectfully Suggested

A Backup Gun (BUG) accessible to the non-dominant hand is the logical “fix” for this potentially deadly problem. The external vest? You can rig it with a pouch to hold a compact BUG set up primarily for the non-dominant hand but still accessible to the dominant hand. An ankle holster set up for strong-hand draw (butt to the rear on the leg opposite primary hand) is still readily accessible to the support hand, preceded by a quick lift of the pants cuff. If the external vest has taken enough gear off your belt to clear a path for your non-dominant hand to reach a side pocket, that location will do nicely for a pocket holster.

Thanks to Jerry Boyd, who is fighting for the good guys even after his retirement from law enforcement, for bringing forth this discussion.

