You need to commit to a few things first. A jacket, loose shirt or vest is mandatory, and if it gets hot or uncomfortable, too bad — it stays on. Different shoulder rig designs do different things. A vertical rig is best for bigger, longer guns. A horizontal rig is better for shorter barrels and especially autos. Off-side ammo carry can get out of hand, so do you really need a quad-pack of 1911 mags there? I favor a single mag pouch and tac light pouch together, or a single speed loader and light. Take the time to adjust a rig when you get it. It can be a pain fussing with straps and snaps and such but take the time until it feels right. Once things are dialed in shoulder rigs can be pretty handy. They may not always be completely comfortable, but they can at least be okay. Comforting, not comfortable, remember?

The biggest challenge I see is the draw stroke. There’s much fuss about keeping your left (or off-side) hand/arm clear of the gun as you draw and “try not to muzzle your arm.” Most advocate drawing and sort of sweeping the muzzle to the left (if you’re a righty) while moving it forward toward the target. And yes, if you had your left arm down you’d have muzzled yourself with a loaded gun on a draw stroke. But I’ve never understood doing it that way. Why not just draw so you don’t muzzle any important parts?

Follow me here. Lift your elbow a tad to make room. Get a drawing grip on the gun and pull it forward out of the holster. Now — and pay attention — as the muzzle clears the holster simply point the gun down toward the ground just off your left side. Continue moving your arm, pushing the gun forward as you rotate your wrist to bring the sights upright. You just drew your gun and didn’t muzzle anything important. Put the gun back into the rig the same way but in the opposite direction.

The beauty of this is you can get the muzzle into the holster’s mouth, then use your off hand to safely help secure it, which isn’t unusual with a shoulder holster. No drama, no danger and it suddenly turns a shoulder holster into something much safer than it was just before you read this. Now go buy a shoulder holster.

