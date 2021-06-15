Ever heard of a monkey trap? Its effectiveness owes its success to the power of sheer desperation.

Take a large gourd, cut a hole in it barely large enough for an empty monkey hand, and insert something yummy and desirable. The monkey reaches in, grabs the treat, but can’t withdraw its hand while clutching the prize. The device works because the monkey is desperate for the free goodie and isn’t willing to let it go in order to become unstuck. So, monkey sits there, hand in gourd, looking sheepishly ridiculous.

If you pocket carry, you may have experienced the concealed carry version of a monkey trap. Some pants pockets, while large enough for the hand or gun alone, are a tad too tight to allow extrication of a hand clutching a gun. That’s why I always check the draw process on new pants — I don’t want to be the monkey in the event of a violent encounter.