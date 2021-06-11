A federal lawsuit filed against the State of Illinois resembles a gun rights case on the surface, but underneath lurks a cause that could flame the hypocrisy of the political left.

Last month, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), Illinois State Rifle Association, Firearms Policy Coalition and three private citizens aged 18–21 slapped Illinois State Attorney General Kwame Raoul with the lawsuit. Other defendants include Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, State’s Attorney of Fayette County Joshua C. Morrison, State’s Attorney of St. Clair County James Gomric, State’s Attorney for Kendall County Eric Weis, Fayette County Sheriff Christopher Palmer, St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson and Kendall County Sheriff Dwight A. Baird, in their official and individual capacities.

Their complaint is simple. They assert the state law prohibiting concealed carry by young adults violates the Second and 14th Amendments (right to bear arms, and equal protection).

Years ago, Congress passed legislation declaring 18 to be the age of majority. In other words, at 18, you’re an adult. You can enter into contracts, join the military, get married, start a business, and most important of all, vote in national elections. Even so, in Illinois and nearly every other state, you can’t carry a defensive sidearm for personal protection at 18.

This doesn’t square with the plaintiffs because state law allows other adults — those over age 21 — to apply for a carry permit.

Immediately, someone is going to note young adults can’t legally drink liquor at 18. This is a false flag because there is nothing in the Bill of Rights about downing a slug of whiskey or consuming a six-pack of lager, but there is definitely something about the right to keep and bear arms.

The complaint states succinctly, “Young adults between 18 and 21 were fully protected by the Second Amendment at the time of its ratification. Hundreds of statutes from the colonial and founding eras required 18- to 20-year-olds to keep and bear arms.” These young adults were considered members of the militia. They have fought in literally every war this nation has waged, from the Revolution through the Civil War, both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and anywhere else shots were fired in anger.

“Citizens in this age group enjoy nearly all of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution except when it comes to the Second Amendment,” said SAF founder Alan M. Gottlieb. “This cannot be allowed to stand.”

https://www.saf.org/saf-files-federal-challenge-to-ill-carry-ban-for-young-adults/