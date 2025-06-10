Charles Sweeney and the Suffocating Mantle of Responsibility

The Mission

The first attack had gone in three days prior under the command of Colonel Tibbets, and it had been essentially flawless. By contrast, the second drop seemed positively cursed. The problems began before takeoff.

The B29 was an incredibly complicated airplane. Engine fires plagued these early machines. Prior to takeoff, Major Sweeney’s ground crew informed him that a faulty fuel transfer pump was going to trap 625 gallons of aviation fuel in the tail of the aircraft. This would cut at least 45 minutes off of the big plane’s endurance. This was the second-most important aerial combat mission of World War 2. With the weight of the universe on his shoulders, Sweeney did a little quick math and decided to crack on.

The weather was marginal, and the mission called for an airborne rendezvous with The Great Artiste and The Big Stink, two other Silverplate B29’s carrying technical gear to monitor the experimental bomb’s effects. After climbing to 30,000 feet above Yakushima Island, the rendezvous point, Sweeney found The Great Artiste but not The Big Stink. At the urging of Commander Frederick Ashworth, the weaponeer for the bomb, Sweeny delayed a further half hour before striking out for his primary target without the third plane.

The primary target was actually Kokura, Japan. American war planners had intentionally spared a handful of Japanese cities so they could be used to demonstrate the power of these new atomic weapons. However, once they arrived above Kokura they found the target obscured with 7/10th cloud. Bockscar had bomb-guiding radar equipment onboard. However, the mission parameters specified that they make a visual drop if at all possible.

Sweeney made three runs across Kokura but could not get a visual lock on the target. After the third run, Japanese antiaircraft fire was getting uncomfortably close and fighters could be seen climbing up to intercept. With fuel now becoming an issue, 26-year-old Major Charles Sweeney had a tough decision to make.