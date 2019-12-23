Nothing Lasts Forever

Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever. I carried my Ranger knife 27 years and continued carrying it every time I went into the woods after retiring. It brought me luck and was my ‘good medicine’.



After walking out of the woods one full moon night, I stow my gear in my Tahoe. Reaching back, my heart sinks, an empty feeling socking me in my stomach. The comforting heft of the Buck knife is gone!



I figure the belt loop stitches let go on the old sheath. I immediately backtrack, searching with my flashlight. Although my hunt was successful with a nice 8 pointer, my hunt for the Buck knife was not.



I search for several days, and every time I hunt there, to no avail. The gift I once considered imperfect quickly became a cherished favorite. Now it was gone.