I’ve almost always been the guy who carries a full-size handgun for CCW. I was willing to forego comfort for capability, wanting to make sure I had a gun both effective and reliable. But, over the years I’ve sized things down a bit. While I carried a full-size Springfield Armory TRP 1911 .45 ACP in my early CCW days, I currently carry a “mid-sized” Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 Compact 9mm.

However, I’ve been thinking lately about those who don’t want to (or cannot) carry a large handgun, and where even a traditional “compact” handgun like an S&W J-Frame or a Ruger LCP may be too large. I’m talking about truly small handguns in the “micro”-size range. So as an experiment, I set about putting together a “micro-carry” system of the smallest practical gun and support gear I could find.