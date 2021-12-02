What To Carry When You Can't Carry A Gun

Benchmade 535BK-4

The Benchmade Bugout design is one of the best EDC designs in the industry. When the original 535 was released, everyone took notice. No one had taken all of the most desirable features of an EDC knife and put them into a package small enough for gentlemen’s carry, yet strong enough to be called upon for more severe duties. Benchmade has since released a carbon fiber version (535-3) and this model (535BK-4), with 6061 T-6 scales.

The drop point design is what has made the Bugout iconic. It allows enough material for a reinforced tip, but allows the user the right taper for fine cutting. There is a little bit of thumb jimping on the top of the frame, which adds to the grip positioning. This a thumb stud opening knife, and the blade has a well-placed pivot point, which gets it out fast, but does not allow it to open in the pocket. The blade is 3.24” and .09” wide, which makes it easy to carry everywhere.

The 6061 T6 scales have a milled sunburst-like texture which gives it an intuitive index on the grip. The reversible clip is fairly low profile, but it rides high enough in the pocket for rapid deployment. I tried various grips (hammer, spear, reverse) and found the knife mated to the hand like a much larger model. In case the knife is ever employed as a real (food fetching, foraging) survival tool, it uses round studs for spacers, making it very easy to clean.

With all of the folding knives with locking blades out there, it is hard to sort through the “right one for me”. Foremost, the 535BK-4 uses M390 steel, and steel is the soul of the knife. M390 may be a little more expensive to manufacture, but the price is worth it for users who need a little extra edge retention. M390 allows for a thinner, stronger edge. This is a high carbon, high chromium material that is often purpose built for smaller blades.

I have several blades of M390 steel, treated to the same hardness (58-61 HRC). A couple of them would be damaged by now, had it not been M390.

With all of the advantages of M390, there are things that users need to know. The 535BK-4 is not a “beginners” knife. Considering the hardness and the steel, it takes forever to sharpen, and requires ceramic or diamond stones. Obviously, the good news is the fact that the act of sharpening takes very little material off of the blade. It is a stainless steel, and has moderate resistance to stains and rust. The incredibly hard matte-finish Cerakote finish is a complete protection against stains.

About half my working knives use the Axis lock. I could walk you through the advantages of this design, but it is better to tell you about my first Axis lock knife. It is an original Benchmade 710. It survived the wearing of 3 different uniforms, and I have used it to cut my way out of many a problem. The original Axis lock on it has never failed. I lost count at 100 lbs in the number of kilo bindles I cut with it when I did drug investigations. For the knife forum folks out there, it is the original Combo Edge, ATS34, model.

The 535BK-4 has the exact same lock, and it does not fail. MSRP is $275.