You’ve won the gunfight. Now come the court fights … in criminal court, in civil court and in the court of public opinion. Current cop, retired cop, or private citizen, you need to be ready.

I’m writing this eight days after the Not Guilty verdict for a lawman I spoke for in Federal court in Tampa, Fla. His case is a classic example of why I laugh when I read that shibboleth on the gun-related internet, “A good shoot is a good shoot.”

His shooting took place in October of 2016. He was completely exonerated by the internal affairs investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Department he had served for many years. He was likewise cleared by the investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which does not by any means cover for bad cops. His shooting was determined justifiable by the prosecuting authority, the State’s Attorney’s Office. He was cleared by a Grand Jury, which returned a verdict of No True Bill — essentially a finding that he had committed no crime — and the foreperson of that Grand Jury even took the unusual step of generating a memo explaining their verdict.

That didn’t matter to an attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice, who ramrodded an indictment on him in 2019.

His trial did not begin until April 4, 2022. It ended five days later with his final exoneration.

I can’t tell you exactly how much his legal defense cost him. I can tell you it wasn’t cheap.